Couple Transforms Boring Bathroom Into a Pink Paradise

When it comes to home renovation It's hard to have the right vision for a new design. It takes a lot to remodel a space, especially a bathroom, and when you are starting with a bland builder-built bathroom it's especially difficult knowing where to start. You have flooring, paint, shower inserts, vanities, light fixtures, and oh so much more.

One creative TikTok couple @renouveau_hom had a previously bland builder-built bathroom equipped with a glass basic shower stall insert with frosted glass doors, a beige tiled floor, with matching tan walls, and a plain white vanity. They turned this bland and boring bathroom into a complete opposite room, a pink paradise.

Sometimes It's as simple as picking one color and running with it when it comes to home design. In this case the couple choose a color we don’t see too often in bathroom remodels; pink.

They gutted their entire bathroom and lined the walls with a soft blush pink tile that when laid together created little diamonds where the grout would fill. For the gout color they choose a pretty split pea soup green, the perfect contrast color. They installed a free standing pink copper sink with matching faucet hardware and a gold framed mirror in a fun shape to go above the sink.

The floor got a makeover with small square pink tiles that flowed into the shower floor with modern glass walls and copper pink faucet fixtures!

