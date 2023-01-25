Woman Scores Dream Chair on Facebook Marketplace and Gives It the Perfect Pink Makeover

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

We love a good bargain, and we love it even more when that bargain is also a home improvement project. So when this womancame across this chair on Facebook Marketplace, she had to have it.

It wasn't precisely the "chair of her dreams" (it was more like a good enough-for-now chair), but who wouldn't take the chance at such a low price? While it was certainly cute in its original state, the fabric was worn out, and there were some stains on the upholstery.

The comments showed equal amounts of love and hate.

"A neurodivergent nightmare." @𝖌-𝖆-𝖗-𝖇𝖎-𝖙𝖈𝖍

And we get it; sherpa fabric isn't for everyone. But the same goes for vinyl and leather upholstery, too. It's really a personal preference.

Other comments were in love with the creator's can-do attitude.

"Today, upholstering a chair" and you did!" @user4332720148879

"'No, I've never done that but I am gay; how hard could that be?' IS SUCH A MOOD OMG." @아이리스

You can find incredible furniture on Facebook Marketplace, and it's always in high demand. People love to use their creativity and make something out of nothing. It's a great way to save money and help save the environment, too! Plus, it gives your home a personal touch, making it more unique than anything you could buy at a store.

It's also a great way to get rid of things that might be taking up space in your garage or attic—and give them new life!

