Woman Creates Pink Fridge of Her Dreams With One Simple Product

It looks SO cool!

Kitchen appliances aren’t exactly known for being attractive. Honestly, as long as they function the way they should and we don’t have to either get them repaired or buy a new one, we don’t worry about them.

Or, at most, you may try to color coordinate your appliances, but how often do you find a fridge or something similar in the color that you actually want? Not that often, right? Instead, you settle for simple silver, or maybe black, and call it a day. But what if we told you there was a super simple solution for adding some color to your kitchen appliances, especially your fridge?

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Summer Ginther, like many of us, hated the look of her fridge. It didn’t really match her overall aesthetic, and just did not ‘fit’ in with what she wanted for her kitchen. So she decided to take matters into her own hands and come up with a solution to her problem. And no, it doesn’t involve paint, so you don’t have to worry about that!

Instead Summer decides to go the vinyl route. Specifically, a vinyl wrap that is more traditionally used for cars. That means this stuff is highly durable and used to being stretched over some hard to reach areas, making it the perfect option for this unusual DIY.

Now, Summer does need a little bit of help getting the vinyl film on, mainly in the form of her partner who has come to assist. Together the pair stretch, cut, and blowdry the vinyl so that it clings tightly to the metal front door of the fridge, then repeat the whole process on the other side.

Even the sides of the fridge get the same treatment, though those are a little bit easier since they are just straight sides that don’t have any wierd cutouts or angles. In the end Summer has a gorgeous opalescent pink color on her fridge that finally fits her aesthetic in a way that nothing else could match, without having to try and paint it!

