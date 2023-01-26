Watch as This Woman Paints Her Stainless-steel Fridge Pink After Her Husband Told Her Not To

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

When it comes to home renovations, couples often butt heads. Men are usually more simple and okay with uncomplicated things, while women like to take it up a notch. And as the saying goes, "happy wife - happy life," many husbands just step out of their wives' way.

So did the husband of TikTok creator Sophia, who told her not to also paint the stainless-steel fridge pink, in their already pinkish kitchen. But her husband had it coming. Let's find out, how it turned out!

So much better in pink!

As you can see their entire kitchen is in pastel pink and lilac, therefore the stainless-steel fridge looked a little out of place and needed a makeover to match the rest of the kitchen - of course!

So Sophia grabbed a paintbrush and a gallon of her favorite pink paint, which is the "All Surface Rust-Oleum Satin Rose Paint & Primer" and went to town with it. She also used a little white to create some accents around the ice dispenser.

And as you can see, the results are stunning. It also shows to just follow your gut and just do it. I'm sure her husband likes how it turned out as well. Maybe he was just hesitant that the color won't stay on the stainless-steel fridge, but it's holding up just fine for over a year.

Living in color can make a huge difference, as you can see. Sure, it's a bold move, but it's a fun one. Also, painting your home in bright colors can make it feel more warm and inviting.

