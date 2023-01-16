Woman Paints Her Kitchen Appliances Pink and TBH It Looks Pretty Cool

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Ah the basic appliance colors. Black, white, chrome, stainless steel, and sometimes gold. Boring, totally basic, and not expressive whatsoever. I’ve always wondered why appliance manufacturers haven’t dipped their toes into more fun, funky, or eccentric colors for their products, because… hello… people would buy them.

A lot of home designers and DIYers have taken this matter into their own hands, and thought of craft ways to make their own appliances truly their own, marked with a unique look. Some have used contact paper on their fridges, others have gone with textiles or stones on their toaster ovens, and one of our favorites? The pink paint makeover TikToker and creative @thiscolourfulnest DIYed on her kitchen appliances.

The woman’s kitchen is unlike any we have seen before but one we have wanted for years. She chose a pastel baby pink and coated her fridge, microwave, hood vent, oven, and toaster in a thick layer. After the coats of pink paint dried she did add some contrasting blue paint touches to some of the appliances such as the scalloped detail on the kitchen fridge.

