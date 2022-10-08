This Is Not a Drill: The Famous “Pink Stuff” Cleaner Now Comes With a Special Tool

If you haven't figured it out by now, TikTok is the mecca for shoppers. Especially new products find a home on TikTok. Such as this product, which is simply called "The Pink Stuff," because - you guessed it right - it is pink and powerful. And whereas this cleaner is good for grout cleaning, this pink gooey mass fights hardened grime and burnt anything inside your oven and on top of your stove.

TikTok creator @jettsetfarmhouse discovered that The Pink Stuff is now available as a kit including power brush tools, similar to the Rubbermaid Reveal Cordless Battery Power Scrubber Home Kit. And she is putting them both to the test!

If you've used The Pink Stuff before, you know it is an abrasive cleaner, however, if it works like magic is debatable. As you can see in the video, she tries out the power brushes with The Pink Stuff and cleaned her oven door, and although it cleaned pretty good, it missed a few spots, so she went back in with the Reveal power brush and that did the trick. She then compared the brushes, reviewing that The Pink Stuff bristles are softer and therefore won't work as good on tough grease and grime, as harder bristles would. However, if you look for budget-friendly, you'd get more for your money with The Pink Stuff kit. Keep in mind that it is recommended not to clean enamel, finished floors, or shiny stainless steel with it, according to the creator.

Regardless of how often you use it, it is good to have a tub of that pink stuff around to make cleaning a little easier.