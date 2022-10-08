Skip to main content

This Is Not a Drill: The Famous “Pink Stuff” Cleaner Now Comes With a Special Tool

WE NEED IT.

If you haven't figured it out by now, TikTok is the mecca for shoppers. Especially new products find a home on TikTok. Such as this product, which is simply called "The Pink Stuff," because - you guessed it right - it is pink and powerful. And whereas this cleaner is good for grout cleaning, this pink gooey mass fights hardened grime and burnt anything inside your oven and on top of your stove.

TikTok creator @jettsetfarmhouse discovered that The Pink Stuff is now available as a kit including power brush tools, similar to the Rubbermaid Reveal Cordless Battery Power Scrubber Home Kit. And she is putting them both to the test!

WATCH THE VIDEO

If you've used The Pink Stuff before, you know it is an abrasive cleaner, however, if it works like magic is debatable. As you can see in the video, she tries out the power brushes with The Pink Stuff and cleaned her oven door, and although it cleaned pretty good, it missed a few spots, so she went back in with the Reveal power brush and that did the trick. She then compared the brushes, reviewing that The Pink Stuff bristles are softer and therefore won't work as good on tough grease and grime, as harder bristles would. However, if you look for budget-friendly, you'd get more for your money with The Pink Stuff kit. Keep in mind that it is recommended not to clean enamel, finished floors, or shiny stainless steel with it, according to the creator. 

Regardless of how often you use it, it is good to have a tub of that pink stuff around to make cleaning a little easier. 

woman painting
Article

Woman Paints Lost Loved Ones Into Live Wedding Art And You'll Need Some Tissues

Woman cleaning
Article

Woman Has Hysterical Way Of Deciding Her Weekend Chores

creepy doll
Article

These Twisted Precious Moments Figurines Will Haunt Your Dreams

Flower garden
Article

This DIY Painter’s Plant Pallat Is the Coolest Way to Display Colorful Flowers

Kitchen
Article

Texas Woman's Kitchen Features A Hidden Dog Eating Station and TikTok is Shook!

ofrenda
Article

Woman Makes Gorgeous “Ofrenda” With Supplies form the Dollar Store

inside john legend house
Article

Woman Has Been Slowly Buying Things For Her Own Place Since She Was 15

minimal pumpkins
Article

These DIY Cement Pumpkins Are Perfect For The Minimalist's Fall Aesthetic

pumpkin in trash
Article

Apparently, Pumpkins Are Bad for the Environment

mirror wall
Article

Woman’s Walmart Mirror Hack Will Dramatically Change Any Room

painting trim black
Article

Consider This Your Official Sign to Paint Your Trim Black

laundry room
Article

This Laundry Room Got a Serious Upgrade

woman in nursery
Article

New Jersey Man Surprises BFF With Fully Decorated Nursery After She Delivers Baby Three Weeks Early

putting up artwork
Article

This 3D DIY Ikea Hack Will Upgrade Your Art Collection

Onward
Article

Man Reveals How He Pulled Off Family’s DIY “Onward” Costume

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.