Woman Shares How to Make Your Plants Work Perfectly With Christmas Décor

Plant parents not only love to spend time with their plants by checking in with them to see how they’re doing, water and nourish them with love and care and of course get them ready for the holiday season.

Getting them ready for the holiday season is actually more than just making sure they’re well-equipped for the different elements of the weather; it actually involves getting them prepared for the hilly season by decorating them! And if you’re looking ways to jazz up your plants aside from simply using Christmas lights, check out this super cute tutorial from TikTok content creator @olivebranchcottage.

This is the cutest idea! First thing she did was remove her plant’s Halloween costume and made her way down to her local thrift store to purchase a cute and stretchy knitted ivory-colored sweater. Next, she simply cut the sleeves of the sweater to fit the plant pot and her plants are now dressed and ready for sweater season! With this particular thrifted sweater, she was able to “dress” four to six of her plant pots.

If you’re interested in dressing up your plants for the holiday season, she also recommends using old sweaters from your closet if you want to do the simple DIY for free!

