Skip to main content

People Have Mixed Feelings About Man's 'Dog Poop' Method of Getting New Plants

One man learned you can easily nab new plants with this clever dog walking trick.

Pet owners know that taking a stroll with your furry friend can be one of the most relaxing times of the day. You're out in the sunshine, enjoying nature, and since you're unplugged you're really paying attention to the world around you. Imagine that you're bopping along in this very situation, when you happen to notice a succulent ripe for the picking. There's no one watching. You have a pocket full of of baggies... See where we're going with this?

One man certainly saw the potential, and shared his "method" of getting those propagation plant starters. 

WATCH VIDEO HERE

All he does is pretend he is picking up dog poop and instead of that, plucks a piece of plant for propagating. He boasted that he has "yet to be caught," and doesn't see a problem with this harmless level of theft.

And it seems the commentators are divided over if this is ok to do or not.  

"I’ve had so many babies stolen, sometimes these plants have caregivers," said one disappointed user. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More From Dengarden

"Hear me out though.. sometime people plant things anticipating that it will spread a full their planted area. Just ask," advised another.

While others were just happy for the idea. 

"So I’m not the only one," exclaimed a user. "I drive around in the summer with jars of water laced with rooting compound. Sometimes I ask permission first."

"Agave pups in the ground next to the mother plant are fair game," said another. 

The general consensus is that leaves and trimmings that fell off are free for the taking, but uprooting a "baby" is just not cool.

What do you think? Would you try this? 

Related Articles

bunkbed
Article

Mom Transforms Ikea Bunkbed She Scored for $40 Into Epic Playhouse

9 hours ago
tile floor
Article

This 2 Ingredient Dollar Store DIY Hack Gets Grout Sparkling Clean

11 hours ago
portable shower head
Article

Mom Makes Functional Outdoor Shower By the Pool For Under $40

Apr 28, 2022
Chain
Article

Woman Shares She Started Shopping For Jewelry At Ace Hardware and TBH We Get It

Apr 28, 2022
cleaning products
Article

Moms Are Swearing By DIY 'Magic' Cleaning Mixture That Tackles Dirt In Every Single Room

Apr 28, 2022
ghost terrorizing kitchen
Article

Couple Captures Footage In Their Own Kitchen That Looks Like a Scene From 'Poltergeist'

Apr 28, 2022
essential oil
Article

Your Dresser Drawers Will Smell Heavenly Thanks To This Brilliant Hack

Apr 27, 2022
exposed wooden beans
Article

These Faux Wood Beams Look So Real They Have Everyone on TikTok Totally Fooled

Apr 27, 2022
boyfriend cooking dinner
Article

TikTok Is Swooning Over Contractor Who Help Renovate GF's Mom's Home After Her Dad Died

Apr 27, 2022
boys bedroom makeover
Article

Parents Give 9-Year-Old's Bedroom a Makeover Even Adults Are Jealous Of

Apr 27, 2022
basket at bottom of stairs
Article

Simple Basket Hack Has People Wondering Why They Never Thought Of It Before

Apr 27, 2022
side table
Article

Man Transforms $25 Ikea Side Table Into Adorable Pet 'Home'

Apr 26, 2022
bathroom floor
Article

Woman Transforms Bathroom Floors With Renter-Friendly DIY Hack

Apr 26, 2022
kitchen countertop
Article

Dad Captures Unseen Entity Moving Things Around In Family Kitchen More Than Once

Apr 26, 2022
mascara tube on yellow background
Article

Homemade 4-Ingredient Mascara Is a Game-Changer for Beauty Lovers

Apr 26, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.