Woman Shares Her Backyard's Plant Fence and It's So Perfect

Whether you live in the country or in the city, one thing is for sure — everyone values privacy. And while most people opt to start decorating or renovating the inside of their homes first, a backyard fence is also one of the first projects people like to tackle, especially if they don’t have a fence at all.

While some people may pay professionals to install their backyard fence, others are skilled enough to build their own fence themselves and save a ton of money while doing so! However, if you lack money to hire professionals and you lack the skills required to build your own fence, then this plant fence might be the best option for you! And also, it’s gorgeous!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

This backyard fence hack brought to us by TikTok content creator @lowcarbcam, is a perfect option for homeowners on a budget. As she mentions in the video, the Clausia hedge plant grows large and full rather quickly and is a great sound barrier. The low-maintenance plant typically costs $25-$30 a plant depending on where you live and is especially perfect for dry areas because they’re resistant to drought, salt and the hot sun.

Because these plants thrive in the heat, this fancy hack is a great option for those who live in the southern region where it’s typically sunny and hot throughout the year.