Watch Woman Turn Wall Into a Plant Gallery

There are many different ways you can decorate a wall. Most people enjoy hanging a few paintings to create an accent wall and to add some character, others like to cover each inch of the wall, almost like a collage. And then there are a few people in between, who go more of a strategic route. Such as creating a gallery wall, like this mirror gallery wall.

Pretty average. But have you ever seen a plant gallery wall? No? Well, this TikToker Anh Lin (@girlandtheworld) demonstrates in her video the step-by-step process to achieve this look.

So pretty! What a great way to utilize the plants - real or fake - around the house. This is also a great way to keep plants away from your pets, especially cats love to dig in the soil or nibble on the plants. That way they can't reach them. The process is fairly simple, Anh Lin got most of the items used for her wall at a local thrift store. The first step is to trace the frames you want to use, and then hang the templates in the order you prefer. The next step is to use nails or command strips to hang the frames and the planters, and lastly, add the plants you want to display on your gallery wall. Anh Lin also used some cord clips to organize the flow of the vines.

What a difference this can make. We love it!