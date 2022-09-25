Skip to main content

Watch Woman Turn Wall Into a Plant Gallery

Speaking of being creative!

There are many different ways you can decorate a wall. Most people enjoy hanging a few paintings to create an accent wall and to add some character, others like to cover each inch of the wall, almost like a collage. And then there are a few people in between, who go more of a strategic route. Such as creating a gallery wall, like this mirror gallery wall. 

Pretty average. But have you ever seen a plant gallery wall? No? Well, this TikToker Anh Lin (@girlandtheworld) demonstrates in her video the step-by-step process to achieve this look.

WATCH THE VIDEO

So pretty! What a great way to utilize the plants - real or fake - around the house. This is also a great way to keep plants away from your pets, especially cats love to dig in the soil or nibble on the plants. That way they can't reach them. The process is fairly simple, Anh Lin got most of the items used for her wall at a local thrift store. The first step is to trace the frames you want to use, and then hang the templates in the order you prefer. The next step is to use nails or command strips to hang the frames and the planters, and lastly, add the plants you want to display on your gallery wall. Anh Lin also used some cord clips to organize the flow of the vines.

What a difference this can make. We love it!

laundry room
Article

Woman Gives Laundry Room An Expensive-Looking Makeover Using Contact Paper

monstera plant
Article

Woman Has Genius Way to Make Natural Looking Decorative Foliage

plants in coffe mugs
Article

Watch Woman Make the Cutest DIY Clay Lego Mugs That Actually Connect

water balloons
Article

Helium-Free Balloons Are a Great Solution For Any Party

illuminated far with fairy lights
Article

This DIY Fairy Lite Flower Terrarium Works As a Cute Night-Light

halloween pumpkins
Article

“Nightmare Before Christmas” Fans Will Love This DIY Quirky Kitchen Decorations

planting seeds
Article

Texas Woman Shows Us The Five Best Veggies To Plant In Early Fall

gothic aesthetic
Article

This Man's Southern Gothic Inspired Free Furniture Flip Will Blow Your Mind

Bathroom
Article

These Three Easy Hacks Will Keep Your Bathroom Smelling Good All Day Long

scratched floor
Article

Woman Discovers Nutty Way to Fix Scratched Floors

spray painting wall
Article

Woman Uses a Potato To Make Cutest Accent Wall

friends in backyard
Article

This Backyard Has a “Beach” and It’s a Great Idea For Folks Who Need a Little Coastal Living Inland

candles in window
Article

Woman Doesn’t Blow Out Candles, She Does This Instead

kitchen sink
Article

Woman Shows How Her DIY Rustoleum Sink Held Up After 2.5 Years Of Use

plastic skeleton
Article

Mom Sets Up “Growing” Skeleton Activity For Toddler Halloween Fun and It’s Genius

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.