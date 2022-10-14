Listen Up Folks: It’s Time to Plant Your Garlic.

Now when you think about October and garlic, you are probably thinking of something more along the lines of vampires. And that makes sense - Halloween and spooky season automatically make us think of creepy things, like vampires, but there is another October-garlic association you should be thinking of as well!



Let’s talk about that!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So let’s talk about garlic for a minute, specifically what TikTok creator Dev has brought to our attention. She says that October is actually the best time to plant garlic, no matter how odd that may sounds. And yes, we understand that for many of us October, and fall in general, isn’t exactly the best planting period.

But garlic is kind of weird that way! Garlic is sensitive to sunlight and day length, meaning it matures during the longest days of summer, just like onions and other Allium plants. It gets a head start on the growing season by being planted in the fall, and will even be among the first garden plants to emerge the following spring.

So get yourself an organic garlic bulb and bust open the papery casing that surrounds most of it so the insides themselves are exposed to the soil. Separate the individual bulbs, grab your soil, stick a finger in, then put the garlic bulb in the hole with the tail end pointing towards the sky and cover it up. Keep each of the bulbs about six inches apart then cover with mulch so they don’t get too cold over the winter months.

Now, Dev points out that you don’t even have to use typical mulch, especially the expensive kind from the store. Instead, she simply uses leftover leaves and pine straw from the trees around her house and that does the trick for her, so see what you can ‘salvage’ from your own outdoors!

Your garlic should be popping up the next summer, all ready for you to harvest and repeat the process the following fall! Good luck with your garlic!