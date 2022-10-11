Skip to main content

Man Reimagines Ikea Frames as Hanging Planters and They Are Adorable

This is super easy to make too!

We are always on the lookout for awesome ways to flip, refurb, and otherwise upcycle the things around us. Usually, that isn’t Ikea stuff, but hey - waste not want not. While Ikea tends to have stuff that fits in well with your house as-is, sometimes you want to add a little bit of something special to your look, which means this picture frame hack is the perfect DIY to try for your home!

Kaikki Paketissa is the creator behind this Ikea ‘hack’, and don’t blame us if you fall in love with her too! The best part about this DIY is that you really don’t need a whole lot - simply an Ikea wooden picture frame (the box-type frame is best), a small flower in a planter, and something to hang it with.

To start off, grab your picture frame and take out the glass and make sure that all the sides are smooth, without any of those tabs sticking out. We recommend that you remove them by gently wiggling them out with a set of pliers, though you could probably also simply hammer them flat as well.

Next measure the ‘top’ of your frame and figure out where the center is. Use a tiny screw hook and place it in that center position - this will give your plant something to hang off of. Remember that your screw won’t be super tight in there, nor very large, so you won’t be able to hang a very heavy plant off of it.

After that simply put your plant and planter into whatever you are using to hang it from the hook and slide the top rope into that hanger! Kaikki used a thin net, which works perfectly both size-wise and visual-wise in this instance, though you could probably use whatever works best for you as long as the size itself fits.

