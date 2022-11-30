If You Have Plants You Need This Little Gadget In Case You Forget to Water Them

If you're a new plant owner - welcome. Plants might look intimidating and can be challenging but once you get a hang of it, it becomes a breeze. Also, when it comes to watering, some plants are easier than others - such as succulents or cacti - as these don't need to be watered every day and don't require a lot of water.

This TikTok account @hydratemyplants came up with a brilliant invention to help water plants while you're not there. Take a look for yourself and thank me later.

Isn't this genius? It's called "Plant Life Support." What a cute name and so fitting.

And it looks so cool. Reminds me of those IVs used in hospitals.

The way it works is that it uses gravity to water your plants. It comes with a dial which you need to set to open and then insert the dripper into the soil. That's all! Pretty simple and failproof. This is especially great for new plant parents, who either tend to overwater their plants or don't water enough.

With this device, you don't have to worry about it, as it waters the plant automatically and gives it the right amount of water. And the best part is, it is refillable! Yes!

So if you're worried about your plants while you're away for the holidays, don't be. This plant sitter will take care of any plant-related worries you might have.

And looking at the comments section, as well as the clients' reviews, it seems to be working great.

It's the perfect Christmas gift.

