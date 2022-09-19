Here’s How You Can Tell the Difference Between Over Watering and Under Watering Plants

You’re plants are telling you exactly what they need if you learn how to listen

While many of us dream of having a beautiful and earthy space full of a variety of lush, green plants, some of us can’t fathom transforming that dream into a reality since we lack the knowledge of caring for an abundance of different plants. However, thanks to content creators across social media, we have received so many tips and tricks regarding how to properly care for our plants to help them thrive; and this latest tip we came across from TikTok content creator and plant enthusiast, @mariahgrows is simply pure gold.

As explained in the quick video, Mariah simply explains how to tell the difference between plants that receive too much water and those that are extremely parched. The main difference that’s obvious to a plant parent’s eye is that a plant that doesn’t receive enough water has a brown tip that moves upward, while an over-watered plant has a brown ring on its’ leaves.

Of course every plant is different, so it’s important to adjust to your plant’s individual needs, but this is a general guide that may be beneficial if you’re new to the world of plant parenting and want a starting point while trying to learn how to care for your plants.

Much like her followers and viewers in the comment section, we love that she shared this helpful plant tip!