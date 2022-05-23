Skip to main content

Gardener Shares How to Grow Tomatoes Upside Down and We're Obsessed

How cool is this?!

One of the best things about social media is how it makes so many things available at our fingertips. We’re able to quickly find out how to DIY a project, how to repair something, and we can even find even more tips regarding our favorite hobby all thanks to social media and the wonderful and multiple communities that make it. One of the popular communities of social media is gardening and not surprisingly, there are so many gardeners who generously share what works for them in order to grow and maintain a bountiful garden.

TikTok gardener @empress_garden is one of many social media gardeners who shows us in her multiple videos how to grow, maintain and use the crops from our garden. But it’s her most recent video that has us amazed with how she grows her tomatoes upside down and it’s probably the coolest thing that will come out of your garden!

WATCH THE VIDEO

We’re loving how unique this is! What’s even better, it’s really not as difficult as it may seem. We love how she’s so detailed in explaining the steps and the look of the plant when she’s finished is so different and pretty as opposed to how we typically see a growing tomato plant. So, we’re not surprised that her followers are just as impressed. “Do I already have 40 tomato plants in the ground? Yes. Do I need more tomato plants? No. Am I going to do this? Absolutely.” TikTok user @fiveacrefarm commented. “Why did the thought never cross my mind like this is genius!” @readysetshootimonfire wrote.

Not only can you use this idea for tomatoes, but it can also be done with small pepper varieties including jalapeño and roast peppers as well. Now we just need to find a great salsa recipe!

Bathroom Organization
Article

Woman Transforms Bathroom With These Genius Amazon Organization Finds

1 hour ago
Fruit Coasters
Article

These DIY Dried Fruit Coasters Are Perfect for BBQs

2 hours ago
Wood Table
Article

Woman Gives Fool-Proof Instructions to Restore Any Wood Furniture

3 hours ago
Viral TikTok
Article

Woman Somehow Gets Stuck In the Dryer and We’re Sorry But We Can’t Help Laughing

4 hours ago
Husband Imitates His Wife
Article

Husband Hilariously Imitates How Wife Acts Before The Cleaners Come and Nails It

5 hours ago
Layered Necklaces
Article

Woman Shares the Best Necklace Layering Hack We Didn't Know We Needed

6 hours ago
Wedding Reception
Article

Bride-to-Be Shares Genius Wedding Reception Hack Every Bride Should Know About

8 hours ago
Marble Flooring
Article

DIY Aficionado Transforms Bathroom With Renter-Friendly Marble Tile

May 22, 2022
Aloe Vera
Article

Gardener Shares Brilliant Tool That Makes Aloe Vera Cutting So Easy And We're Impressed

May 21, 2022
Video Game Controller
Article

Mom Adds Secret Gaming Area To Daughter’s New Bedroom and Gamers Everywhere Are Jealous

May 20, 2022
Cherry blossoms
Article

Woman’s DIYs Dreamy Floral Chandelier Anyone Can Recreate From Dollar Store Supplies

May 20, 2022
Bathroom
Article

This Simple and Hilarious Decor Piece Is Trending on TikTok...And Everyone Wants It

May 20, 2022
washing machine
Article

Natural House Cleaner Shows Us Why We Need to Clean Our Washers

May 20, 2022
Storage bins
Article

These $25 Storage Bins Take The Guesswork Out of Home Organization

May 20, 2022
Woman cleaning
Article

TikTok Is Obsessed With This Millennial Cleaning Playlist

May 19, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.