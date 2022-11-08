Skip to main content

Remember That Cute Plant Wall We Told Y'all About a While Back? Here's How to Keep Spiders Away From It

We love an easy au natural recipe!

Adorning your walls and cute coffee tables with plants will forever be a vibe. But if you’re really into plants and possibly even consider yourself a plant parent, then you may even be into the trendy summer DIY of creating your own plant wall.

If you missed that post we wrote about a while back, no worries — you can catch up here. And if you’re one of the people that actually took the time to create you own beautiful plant wall, we’re back with a beneficial update — courtesy of TikTok content creator, Julie Sousa, @the_avantgarde — showing you how to keep spiders (and potentially, other critters) at bay and away from your stunning stand out wall.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So, if you’ve been dealing with random spiders show up and out on your plant wall all you need to do is create a cleaning solution and add any type of citrus oil. To make her cleaning solution, she made a concoction of extra virgin olive oil, vinegar, lemon oil and water. She mentioned she’s been using this homemade elixir by spritzing it another plant wall every few weeks or so over the past year and it’s been working great for keeping the spiders away.

We love a good, cheap and easy DIY! Try it out and let us know if it works on your plant wall.

