Man’s Genius Hack Might Save Your Plants From Dying While On Vacation

No house-sitters needed.

Have you ever had to go on vacation, but had several burning questions about doing so? Should you turn your thermostat up higher, or should you bring in all your patio furniture in case there was rain? What about ‘how are my plants going to get water while I’m gone?’ Now, while some of us might have been forced to resort to asking a friend or neighbor to come over and water our plants, one hacky–TikToker has created the perfect short-term solution, no other person required!

So, as TikTok creator Joe from JoesGarden tells us, this hack is super simple. So simple, in fact, that there are only two things you need, per plant, to make sure that they get the right amount of water whether you are gone from one day to several!

These two items? A water bottle and a nail. The idea is to create three or so small holes in the bottom of the bottle, small in size and spaced evenly apart. This step will be important, as you will see in a moment.

Next you will want to plant the bottle deep into the soil, such as in a garden bed or in a planter, making sure that you don’t hit any roots. Bury it up to the neck so that there is little apart from the spout sticking out. This depth will help ensure that the plants are watered from the roots up, and that sunlight doesn’t evaporate the water too quickly.

Once filled with water, the bottle will slowly release over time. Those three small holes you created earlier with the nail will help ensure a small, but constant stream of water up until the point when the bottle is empty. One recommendation that the creator has is to make sure you don’t make a hole in the bottom of the bottle, as this can cause it to drain too fast. Otherwise, depending on the size of the bottle and the holes as well as how much water you put inside, this hack should keep your plants watered anywhere from several days to a full week.

