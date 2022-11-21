Woman Sets Up Christmas Tree In a Giant Planter and TBH It Looks Amazing

It's about 55 days until Christmas (ekkk!) which means we can officially pull out our green and red string lights, boxes stuffed with bows and wrapping paper, our blow up snowman yard art, the same stockings we’ve been using for decades, and the old trusty green tree stand.

While we love the classic green plastic tree stand that we dress with our red tree skirt, the style can feel a bit dated and well it gets boring year after year of use. Content creator and master designer @meandmrjones posted to TikTok a Christmas tree hack that all modern day Christmas’ers will love.

This idea is brilliant, who new a simple pot could elevate your Christmas tree! We love her method, starting with a large modern pot she filled it with bubble wrap to add volume for her tree stand, then placed the stand in the bottom and attached her tree sections until it was fully built and turned on the white twinkle lights! The end look is modern elegance. I’m sure if you opt to use a live tree you could choose a pot that is large enough to hole the classic water stand inside it so you can still get the same look without sacrificing your tradition of using a living green tree!

