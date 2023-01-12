Make Your Faux Floor Plants Look High End With Help from Trash

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

These days you can fake it all to make it look real. Whether that's your appearance or your interior - anything goes. This can also be applied to the plants in your home, who could tell if they are fake or real? Or the planter that you "bought."

TikTok creator Meriam Pulles came up with a great idea of how to transform her faux plant into something fancy-looking. Let's check it out!

This makes a huge difference.

All she did, was add leftover void fillers - used for packaging - to the planter. Such as bubble wrap, air pillows, foam sheets, and packaging peanuts. And lastly, she topped it off with fake moss, which can be purchased at Michaels.

If you don't have any leftover void fillers, you can go to a FedEx or UPS and get some, maybe even for free, or wait until you receive another Amazon delivery.

It looks so much better, and in a way does look like a real tree, to us.

Although split on whether this upgrade is looking expensive or not, TikTok in a way thought it certainly does look better with putting void fillers in it.

As TikToker @lastegypharaoh wrote,

"Genius."

Agreed.

However, TikToker @nowgetwaves commented,

"It in fact did not make it look expensive."



We think it looks fancier than before, for sure.

And TikToker @childeshotboyfriend said,

"Doesn't look expensive but looks way better."



Indeed, it does.

Another TikToker (@cheesecrackers118) wrote,

"Recycling as a double plus!"

Yes! We always love an upgrade and a way to upcycle, and of course, recycle.

What are your thoughts?

