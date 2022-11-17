Man Concocts Genius Way to Plaster Walls Faster

Putting plaster up on your walls, new or old, can come with a lot of benefits. Not only does it give your walls a smoother, nicer finish, but it can also make your walls or even your ceilings more durable and fill in any cracks that have appeared over time! And we’ve all seen the people who do smaller patch jobs on minor holes and dinged walls!

But when it comes to the larger, widespread use of plaster on walls, well… it can take quite a while to slap it all up, especially if you are doing it right! But one TikTok artist, Made.In.Paint has a simple remedy that will cut your plaster time in half (or more!)

So this creator is obviously doing a renovation on their home, at least per the tags on the video, and part of that involves getting plaster up on the walls to give them all the same, smooth finish. But traditional plastering takes forever, so this creator decided to come up with a faster, easier way to do it!



How? Well, he starts by putting up the initial layer of plaster with a regular paint roller. It may seem like a lot is going up on the walls (and it is), but just wait for the next step. He gets most of the entire wall done, then comes back in with a ginormous scraper. This scraping tool is then dragged across the wall in large sections, smoothing out the plaster to a fine consistency in far less time than it would take if doing it the normal way.

Wall by wall, corner to corner, and top to bottom - the creator is able to get the entire room done in a fraction of the time, and we are definitely going to be adding this to our bag of tricks next time we have to plaster walls on a larger scale!



