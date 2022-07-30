Man Creates Gorgeous Hanging Flower Garden Using Plastic Bottles

Have you been looking for a cute, quick, and easy gardening hack to take your flowers or backyard to the next level?



Why not try this simple method to make a hanging sphere for a garden wall of your own?

Today’s gorgeous DIY comes straight from the creative minds over at DIY Balcony and Garden on TikTok, and we have to thank them over and over for this nifty idea! And really, you only need a few tools and some basic supplies to turn something that we would otherwise consider trash into some really cool hanging planters.

So the theory behind this DIY is to take some old liter bottles, clean a pair of them out, and cut the funnel ends off each one. Slide the two together, then use a plastic or wood burning tool to burn out a few small holes in the overlapping rims. Use some zip ties to secure each piece to the other before moving on to the next step.

Next, using that same burning tool, punch holes all over the now orb-shaped plastic (this will be important for later, so make sure poke a lot of holes!) Cap off the bottom funnel with the bottle’s original cap, then shove dirt in through the top spot so that the globe is filled in. Use some fishing line or other thin wire to hang them up (or combine several to make a long line of hanging orbs), then poke the roots of your chosen flowers into each of the small holes that you punched earlier.

Spritz the entire thing with water to help encourage root settling and growth and boom! You now have yourself a gorgeous hanging flower orb (or orbs), perfect for the smallest of gardens or as a focal piece in a larger backyard!

Now, while the creators here used Portuluca flowers, we can easily see combining several different types, or even going with some herbs or maybe even ivy!