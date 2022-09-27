Skip to main content

Long Island Playhouse Takes It Up A Notch With The Dino Ranch Of Your Dreams

They did a better job of wrangling dinos than the park did!

Looking for a cute and heart-warming video to brighten up your day now that fall is finally here and the weather is getting just that little bit colder? Maybe something you can play while sitting in your office (or the bathroom as you hide away from work)?

Well, you’re in for a treat! Take a look at this ultra-cute and funny ‘dino-park’ put on by one Long Island playhouse in an effort to engage the local community and, at the same time, bring a smile to all of our faces!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

  

The Gateway Playhouse on Long Island has long been home to all sorts of entertainment, and the time around Halloween is no different. In fact, this is one of the most popular and involved times throughout the year, as the playhouse’s event runners often come up with something interesting and new each year to entertain those in the area, often going hand in hand with their seasonal haunted house events.

This year they decided to put on something a little bit different, and a whole lot

So what exactly are we seeing in this video? Why, free-roaming dinosaurs, of course! Or, well, we guess they aren’t exactly free-roaming since they are behind some sort of a barrier, as flimsy as it is, and they aren’t exactly dinosaurs either, but rather a whole bunch of adults having a ton of fun while dressing up as dinosaurs.

Yes, the playhouse got a dozen or so adults, threw them into all sorts of inflatable dinosaur costumes ranging from T-rexes to Triceratops, and let them all run amok in their ‘pen’, much to the delight of the children coming by. What is even better are the few who are dressed up as different characters from the movies, including a rather spot-on Alan Grant and Ian Malcolm.

We guess life truly does find a way, even if that way just so happens to be inflatable. 

pumpkin planter
Article

Arkansas Woman Creates The Cutest Terracotta Pumpkin Vase and We're In Love

wall print
Article

Woman Saves $130 Creating Gorgeous Wall Art With This Simple DIY

woman painting mural
Article

Woman Paints Epic Disney Mural That Will Have You Wishing On A Star

Succulent bowl
Article

Okay, So Apparently We've Been Watering Succulents Wrong Our Entire Lives

fall decor
Article

Mom Gets Real About Why She Isn’t Bothering to Decorate for Fall

shutterstock_2096696059
Article

Couple Turns Greenhouse Into Adorable Lounge Area and TBH We Want to Move In

shutterstock_1550409944
Article

This $25 Renovation Will Transform Your House

Camco Bamboo Wood Board
Article

Woman Has 3 Genius Ways to Use Popular Ikea Chopping Board

painting
Article

Watch How Man Rescues Paintbrushes From Kitchen Sink Drain

shutterstock_721252411
Article

This Cement Pumpkin Planter Is So Easy to Make

fake eyeballs
Article

This Halloween Soap Is Too Easy (And Cheap) To Not Try And DIY It

Halloween candy bucket
Article

Florida Mom Transforms Kids' Candy Pumpkin Buckets Into the Cutest Fall Front Porch Décor

shutterstock_190769117
Article

Watch How This Woman Turns Her Rug Into a Wall

air mattress
Article

Woman Buys $80 Air Mattress and Puts It to the Best Use Ever

old paintings
Article

This Is Your Official Sign to Go Thrifting and “Spook-ify” Old Paintings

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.