Skip to main content

Real Estate Agent’s Trick for Perfect Looking Floors Is a Game-Changer

You can get it on Amazon and it works on both laminate and hardwood!

Throughout my early adult years, we moved around quite a bit before finally purchasing our first home. While it was a lot of work having to move around and settle into each space, one of the things I enjoyed most about moving was how clean the floors looked upon moving in. You could practically see your reflection in the floor based on how clean they were. 

Of course, over time the beautiful shine would disappear after officially settling in and no matter how often I mopped, I was never able to get that move-in shine back. To this day, I actually thought it was impossible to maintain that shiny look on our floors until I came across this cleaning hack from TikTok user @mrsmessytiktok, and let me tell you, I will definitely be trying this hack soon!

WATCH THE VIDEO

Don’t the floors look amazing?! I’ll admit, they weren’t too bad before, but I can tell the difference after she mopped the floors with Pledge Floor Care. I’m amazed how they made her 7-year-old laminate floors look so new!

The comments section had mixed feelings regarding this cleaning hack with some people loving it and others saying the product can cause a buildup of wax over time. Of course, to each their own but I have to admit this hack is the closest I’ve seen to getting the appearance of brand new flooring. It also helps that the price tag isn’t too bad either considering it shouldn’t have to be used it often.

Would you try this hack? 

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. This item has not be individually tested by the editorial staff.

Ikea bread bin
Article

Woman Creates A Bedside Table Out of Ikea Bread Bins and We're Impressed

55 minutes ago
Woman in maxi dress
Article

Woman Shows Us How To Hang Our Maxi Dresses and It's Genius

1 hour ago
Uranium glass
Article

Check Out This impressive Collection of Uranium Glass

1 hour ago
Pink paint
Article

This Is a Random But Effective Way to Add a Pop Of Color To Your House

2 hours ago
Victorian Home
Article

Woman Reclaims 100-Year-Old Family Home and Is Now On a Mission To Solve a Family Mystery

4 hours ago
Cleaning gloves
Article

There’s An Easy Hack For Getting Those Yellow Rubber Cleaning Gloves Off

6 hours ago
Raspberries
Article

Gardner Shares Why She Thinks It’s 100% Worth It to Plant ‘Invasive’ Raspberries

8 hours ago
nursery window curtains
Article

Mom Adds Some Pizzazz to Her Nursery Curtains and TBH This Is Brilliant

Jun 22, 2022
shutterstock_88143703
Article

Couple Buys Abandoned House And You Won't Believe The State It Is In

Jun 22, 2022
live laugh love decorations
Article

Woman Hilariousy ‘Decodes’ What Decor Styles Say About Home Owners and It’s Too Accurate

Jun 22, 2022
monstera plant
Article

Woman Hysterically Does Covert Operation to Sneak Fallen Plant Leaf Out of Store

Jun 22, 2022
abandoned garden
Article

Gardner Finds Mysterious Metal Handle In Her Garden Beds and Thinks It’s a Secret Hideout

Jun 22, 2022
flower arrangement
Article

Woman Scores ‘Flower Frog’ At Thrift Store and Now We Desperately Want One

Jun 22, 2022
wedding bride and groom
Article

Artist Pulls Off Gorgeous Wedding Painting Surprise Thanks to Mother of the Bride

Jun 22, 2022
Futuristic interior
Article

Star Wars Fans Are Going to Lose It Over This Man’s Basement Theater

Jun 22, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.