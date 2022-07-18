Couple Takes Table Transformation To A Whole New Level With One Unusual Add-On

Hey! Do you like Pokemon?

Okay, odd segue, we know. Nerdy DIY’s have become all the rage lately. We’ve seen everything from nerdy artwork for your walls to an entire secret D&D ‘lair’, and loved each and every project that we’ve seen. But today’s crafty TikTok video combines two really cool things - Pokemon cards and tables!

Nerdy creator Britany Turinske and her partner are the brilliant minds behind this perfectly Pokemon-inspired DIY table. The couple started out with a simple thrifted table that they’ve painted black. But then, on top of that, they laid out hundreds of Pokemon cards.



Energy-themed cards go around the entire edge (with a little help from a ruler to keep things consistent), followed by layer after layer of creature cards. We can see everything from Lapras to Clefairy (and even an amazing rare, as one savvy commenter points out), and we could imagine spending hours pouring over the table, trying to figure out each and every card.

To help keep everything in place the couple then lays down a layer of epoxy (pointing out that they were being extremely careful and using protective equipment). The epoxy is going to protect all of the cards, even with the table being in use, and really brings out the look of the ‘shinies’ hidden in various places. You’ll catch the occasional flash of those cards and instantly be drawn to find out what caught your eye.

The entire look is one of any pop culture nerd’s dreams, and our younger selves would probably have traded all of their rares to get one for themselves!