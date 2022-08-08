Skip to main content

Woman Comes Up With Gorgeous Way to Display All Her Polaroid Pictures

This is super cute!

Do you have treasured memories in the form of Polaroid pictures lying around but not sure what to do with them to display them properly while also protecting them? Well, we have the perfect solution to both dilemmas!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Or well, Vianna Rick from TikTok has the solution. She has tons of polaroids from time spent with family and friends, and wanted to make sure that she could feature them the way they deserved. But how could she do that without using hundreds of mini picture frames, or leaving them exposed and out in the open?

Her trick was to actually get one large poster frame and use that instead of a lot of smaller frames. She got a large picture frame, size 20x30 inches, from Target and removed the cardboard backing. Using the original white backing that sits in front of the cardboard, she carefully created straight lines using a pencil. This created a grid that Vianna could use to lay down her pictures in even lines instead of them lying haphazardly.

A glue stick solves the problem of keeping the pictures in place, though you could probably use something else if you didn’t want to glue the pictures down permanently. Using the guide from before she begins laying the pictures down one by one until the poster backing is almost totally covered. This allows her to use the white edges of the pictures as well, writing notes of dates, locations, and names below each picture so not only does she have the memories, but can remember exactly where and when they were taken.

Then just hang up the frame the way you normally would and voila - ready made picture wall displaying all your most precious memories and important pictures, all without having to break the bank to do so!

