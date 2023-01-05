Woman Uses Pole Wrap for an Accent Wall In Powder Room

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Accent walls are a great way to transform a typically plain wall and elevate the entire space around it. While dome folks opt to simply paint the wall, add bold lettering or even use buttons to create a unique statement wall, one TikToker @lemonleafhomeinteriors, decided to do something a little different and used pole wrap to create an accent wall in her bathroom.

To do this DIY project, she purchased the pole wrap from the trim aisle at her local store and stained it a dark walnut brown before using it to not only elevate her powder room, but to mainly cover the damaged wall she had as a result of renovating the space. This idea completely transformed the space and gave it an elegant modern feel — we’re in love with this simple DIY and unsurprisingly, so are her followers and viewers in the moment section!

“Such an awesome find!” @simplystyled.inspo wrote. “…This is fantastic, and the possibilities are endless!” @lobsterboat302 shared. “OMG! love! Using in my RV this year!!!” @kat_b_chance commented.

We agree with majority of the comment section — this DIY was a fabulous idea!

