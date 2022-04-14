Gardner's Hack For Planting a No-Dig Pollinator Garden Is Brilliant

This woman is working smarter, not harder when it comes to making the pollinator garden of her dreams happen.

There are so many ways you can approach gardening. The methods for starting a pollinator garden are endless. You could carefully sow seeds in a greenhouse, wait until they are strong enough to be transferred, then lovingly put in the ground. Some people sow directly into the dirt and pray for the best. There is merit to both of these options, but, there is absolutely an easier way than you might have expected.

Gardener and TikToker Dezz, has a trick that will not only make planting a pollinator garden easy, it'll increase it's chances of success.

The secret to her success? Sand. All she does is throw a bunch of pollinator seeds into a bowl and mixes them with sand. Once they are all thoroughly mixed, she wets the mixture and plops it into a bag. The idea is that the sand helps weight down the seeds so they aren't as easily blown away.

Once you get outside with them, simply sprinkle them about and heavily water them. Make sure to keep the soil moist and wait for those babies to grow. Soon you'll have a lush garden full of pollinator bugs like bees and butterflies and will have a bunch of flowers to cut from for your inside arrangements.

We can't wait to see how this turns out!