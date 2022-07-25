California Social Media Star Alex Warren and His Girlfriend Uses Kiddie Pool As a Floaty In Their Big One And Honestly It Looks So Fun

While some of us are purchasing kiddie pools to ensure our kids have a #coolkidsummer, others are purchasing kiddie pools to use as a floaty in their big swimming pool. And honestly, we’re here for it.

While we’ve seen some outrageous pool floats before, using a kiddie pool as a floaty is probably the most iconic pool floaty. I mean, seriously, using a smaller pool to relax inside a bigger pool and have enough space for snacks, it’s chef’s kiss good! Check out how social media star @alexwaarren this couple made it happen in the video below!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

The couple’s kiddie pool is nicer than your average $10 pool that we’d find on our local store’s shelves. I mean, if we had that kiddie pool in our backyard, we’d be content. And of course their actual swimming pool is extremely nice, too! You’d think with having two nice pools, the couple wouldn’t need anything else to complete their fun-filled evening, however, armed with the perfect snack combo of cookies and milk (featuring a can of whipped cream), the couple also had the classic movie, “Titanic” playing as well, before they took it upon themselves to reenact the iconic “I’m flying” scene between Jack and Rose.

Clearly, this couple knows how to have a great time while simultaneously keeping cool this summer.

BRB. Off to see if we can find a big pool to borrow so we can experience this moment for ourselves