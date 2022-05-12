Mom's 'Broke Girl' Summer Hack Transforms Pool Into Lighted Oasis

It’s amazing how innovative we get when we want to upgrade a feature to our home, but we also want to stay under a certain budget. With summer approaching quickly, there are plenty of people looking to enhance their backyard spaces to prepare for the hotter months ahead, whether it’s upgrading their pools, adding an outdoor pool shower, or simply adding some string lights to soften the space.

The latter is what Tiktok mom and ‘Broke Girl Summer’ Hack regular contributor, @b_taylor92 decided to do for her kids’ swimming pool and the hack is genius!

WATCH THE VIDEO

She simply purchased some solar lights and zip ties from Dollar General, placed one zip tie on each side of the pool pole, criss-crossed the two zip ties and stick the solar light in the middle of the zip ties. Simply tighten the zip ties around the light to secure the solar light stays in place and you’re done! The result is an easy and inexpensive DIY that gets the job done.

Followers were impressed with the simple and effective hack.

“Grab my purse we’re going to the dollar tree,” one person hilariously commented. “Fantastic idea,” another follower said.

What a great way to upgrade the pool lighting without having too wreck havoc on your wallet or without putting in too much effort! And if you live in an area that’s not too well lit, you can simply purchase more solar lights from the dollar store to add more lighting to the swimming pool.