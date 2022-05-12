Skip to main content

Mom's 'Broke Girl' Summer Hack Transforms Pool Into Lighted Oasis

A trip to the dollar store and some zip ties can easily elevate your backyard.

It’s amazing how innovative we get when we want to upgrade a feature to our home, but we also want to stay under a certain budget. With summer approaching quickly, there are plenty of people looking to enhance their backyard spaces to prepare for the hotter months ahead, whether it’s upgrading their pools, adding an outdoor pool shower, or simply adding some string lights to soften the space.

The latter is what Tiktok mom and ‘Broke Girl Summer’ Hack regular contributor, @b_taylor92 decided to do for her kids’ swimming pool and the hack is genius!

WATCH THE VIDEO

She simply purchased some solar lights and zip ties from Dollar General, placed one zip tie on each side of the pool pole, criss-crossed the two zip ties and stick the solar light in the middle of the zip ties. Simply tighten the zip ties around the light to secure the solar light stays in place and you’re done! The result is an easy and inexpensive DIY that gets the job done.

Scroll to Continue

Read More From Dengarden

Followers were impressed with the simple and effective hack.

“Grab my purse we’re going to the dollar tree,” one person hilariously commented. “Fantastic idea,” another follower said.

What a great way to upgrade the pool lighting without having too wreck havoc on your wallet or without putting in too much effort! And if you live in an area that’s not too well lit, you can simply purchase more solar lights from the dollar store to add more lighting to the swimming pool.

Related Articles

hanging plants
Article

Plant Parents Are Swooning Over This Easy Hanging Rod

5 hours ago
hanging photo
Article

This Hack Will Change the Way You Hang Pictures Forever

5 hours ago
Backyard Hot Tub
Article

Woman Transforms Shed Into a 'Hot Tub Paradise' Behind Husband's Back

23 hours ago
dark room
Article

Man Runs Out Of Old House After an Incident So Spooky, He Refused to Come Back Until Morning

May 11, 2022
Doormat
Article

Amazon Delivery Guy Understood The 'Assignment' When Husband Unexpectedly Opens Door

May 11, 2022
Refrigerator Hack
Article

Woman Thought Her Fridge Was Broken But This Cleaning Hack Saved Her Thousands

May 11, 2022
Q-tips Stain Test
Article

Mom's Q-Tip Trick For Getting Slime Stains Off the Couch Is Brilliant

May 11, 2022
Stone Path
Article

New Home Owners Find Secret 'Feature' Hidden Under Lawn Grass

May 11, 2022
Dollar bills
Article

Woman Shares Money-Saving Target Hack We Had No Idea Was Possible

May 11, 2022
Strawberries
Article

Woman Makes Genius 'Decoy Strawberries' To Confuse Predators

May 10, 2022
DIY Tye-Dye Canvas Shoes
Article

Easy 'Girl's Night' DIY Craft Project Results In the Cutest Tye-Dye Shoes Ever

May 10, 2022
DIY Squishmallow Bed
Article

Mom Transforms Ikea Shelves Into a 'Squishmallow' Bed and People Are Divided

May 9, 2022
Play Kitchen
Article

Mom Transforms Nightstand Into Adorable Play Kitchen On the Cheap

May 9, 2022
Table set
Article

TikTok Grandmom Is Stealing Hearts While She Sets Her Table

May 8, 2022
Ikea Hack Planter
Article

Woman Transforms Ikea Trinkets Into the Cutest Planter

May 7, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.