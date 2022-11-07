Woman Uses Pool Noodles to Decorate Basically Her Entire House for Christmas

We think pool noodles might be more of a winter staple now TBH

Okay, so at this point, drive to your local dollar store and purchase a pool noodle or two, or honestly, just stock up! We have yet again, another pool noodle DIY that proves pool noodles need to be in your home year-around because they make for some of the best DIY decorations.

Our latest find comes from TikTok user @kyleigh.arvidson. Her DIY Christmas décor involves using pool noodles and is one of the best DIY tutorials we’ve seen yet!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Using several pool noodles, she created her DIY Christmas décor by using pool noodles as a base for her door frame garland that is adorned with red, silver and gold ornaments; and while she’s not finished with the door frame just yet, we can judge by the first decorated pool noodle installment and we can already tell it’s going to be gorgeous! Using the remaining pool noodles, she gave them each a candy cane-themed appearance and plans to place them in an inverted “u” shape and frame them around her entire yard for the Christmas holiday.

Clearly, it’s easy to see why this DIY décor staple is so necessary to have on hand!

