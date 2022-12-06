This $1 Hack Will Make Your Curtains Look Instagram Worthy

You might already know that pool noodles - yes, the ones you can get for $1 at the Dollar Tree - are useful for many things. From Christmas decor to helping your boots stay in shape, this little helper has multiple functions. But did you know, you can also fluff up your curtains with pool noodles?

No? Let me show you how! Actually, TikTok creator Lauren Makk will show you how it's done. Let's take a look!

Wow! What a difference this makes! Don't you think?

All you need to accomplish this fluffed-up curtain look is only one pool noodle. She used white, but you can use whichever color you might have laying around from the summer, still. She then cut the pool noodle into multiple 2-inch pieces with a box cutter, and also inserted a slit down the side, so it can be wrapped around the curtain rod, and that's it.

Looking at the comments, TikTok was pleased. Some people also had other suggestions instead of using pool noodles.

TikToker @opalj1968gmail wrote,

"I couldn’t get pool noodles but I use a paper towel roll. Looks expensive."

I wonder if he meant the empty paper towel roll, I'd assume so. Otherwise, it would be a waste of paper towels.

Another person (@flipsbyty) posted,

"That’s so clever!"



Indeed! And so inexpensive!

And TikToker @goosemilly mentioned,

"Use toilet paper rolls also."

Where Lauren replied to,

"Yes! I’ve tried that, I find the noodles more sturdy but both are great!"

Good to know!

