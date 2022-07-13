Woman Uses Pool Noodles to Add Height to Plant and It's Genius

You don’t have to be a plant parent to appreciate a lush green plant or a beautiful planter pot. However, when you are a plant parent that has a beautiful plant that doesn’t quite fit into that cute, simple planter you couldn’t walk past, you find a way to make it work.

Which is exactly what the “Millenial Martha Stewart,” better known as @bysophialee on TikTok did in this video she recently posted. Rather than removing the smaller plant from its’ small pot and placing it into the large pot, she was able to simply place the entire plant into the large plant pot with this super simple and cheap hack.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

All she did was simply cut a pool noodle (which can be bought at the dollar store) in half and folded each piece into a circle while fitting them both into the larger planter. Next, she simply placed the plant into the large planter (which now fits perfectly thanks to the pool noodle) and filled it with soil. What’s amazing is you can’t see the pool noodle and the plant now fits perfectly into the planter. This is such a smart hack!

Viewers in the comments are spit with some people saying she should have simply repotted the plant into the large planter, whereas others love the simple hack.

We understand both viewpoints, however, we’re always appreciative of a great simple hack and this one is no exception!