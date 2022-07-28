This Pool Noodle Cleaning Hack Is Pure Genius

We are all about some really awesome cleaning hacks here at DenGarden. This is mostly because cleaning isn’t all that fun, and even small ways of making it easier are important. Recently we shared a post in ways to make mopping your floors a little bit easier, but what if your issue was getting the water into your mop bucket in the first place?

Well, we have just the trick! And all you need is one simple item you can find at your local Dollar Store in the summer fun section!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So, for this hack to work, you will need a pool noodle. This is all according to TikTok creator Melissa Pateras, who has a rather small sink and a much larger mop bucket. This creates quite the conundrum because you don’t want to have to drag your mop bucket outside to fill it up at an outdoor faucet, but you also don’t want to have to lift it up into your kitchen sink either!

This is where the pool noodle comes in handy. One end of the pool noodle should be stuck on the end of the faucet, while the other end goes down into the bucket. Then just turn on the water and it will immediately begin to flow down the tube and into the bucket without any of the mess.

And yes, while many assume that pool noodles have tiny holes and thus should leak water everywhere, this actually isn’t the case! Since you won’t be running water for very long, which would completely soak the pool noodle through, this short run of water needed to fill your bucket won’t be enough to cause a leak. Then you can just toss the pool noodle into your bathtub or outside to dry, or just let a kiddo or two go ahead and head out with it to have some fun!

As long as you keep the faucet half (and the bulk of the pool noodle) above the bucket’s lip then this hack should work just fine for you!