Skip to main content

This Pool Noodle Cleaning Hack Is Pure Genius

That solves so many problems

We are all about some really awesome cleaning hacks here at DenGarden. This is mostly because cleaning isn’t all that fun, and even small ways of making it easier are important. Recently we shared a post in ways to make mopping your floors a little bit easier, but what if your issue was getting the water into your mop bucket in the first place?

Well, we have just the trick! And all you need is one simple item you can find at your local Dollar Store in the summer fun section!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So, for this hack to work, you will need a pool noodle. This is all according to TikTok creator Melissa Pateras, who has a rather small sink and a much larger mop bucket. This creates quite the conundrum because you don’t want to have to drag your mop bucket outside to fill it up at an outdoor faucet, but you also don’t want to have to lift it up into your kitchen sink either!

This is where the pool noodle comes in handy. One end of the pool noodle should be stuck on the end of the faucet, while the other end goes down into the bucket. Then just turn on the water and it will immediately begin to flow down the tube and into the bucket without any of the mess.

And yes, while many assume that pool noodles have tiny holes and thus should leak water everywhere, this actually isn’t the case! Since you won’t be running water for very long, which would completely soak the pool noodle through, this short run of water needed to fill your bucket won’t be enough to cause a leak. Then you can just toss the pool noodle into your bathtub or outside to dry, or just let a kiddo or two go ahead and head out with it to have some fun!

As long as you keep the faucet half (and the bulk of the pool noodle) above the bucket’s lip then this hack should work just fine for you! 

gardening mistake
Article

Ohio Woman Shares Five Garden Mistakes She Made So We Won't Do The Same

1 hour ago
old television
Article

Woman Creates a Cat Home Out Of A Vintage Find And The Results Are Terrific!

1 hour ago
painting with colors
Article

Woman’s Elaborately Painted Bathroom Looks Like the Cutest Wallpaper

2 hours ago
Pom-pom blanket
Article

England Woman Makes Gorgeous Pom-Pom Blanket and It’s Mesmerizing

18 hours ago
Antique chair
Article

Woman Rehabbing a Thrifted 1950s Chair Makes Happy Discovery

19 hours ago
Snake Plant In Window
Article

This California "Plant Guy" Has An Amazing Trick For Testing If House Plants Need Water And It's Simply Genius

20 hours ago
metal trash can
Article

Mom Paints Galvanized Trashcan And It’s a Super Cute Idea

21 hours ago
marigolds in sunlight
Article

Woman Shares Marigold Hack That Will Help You Never Have to Buy Them Again

22 hours ago
kitten in litterbox
Article

Cat-loving Couple Creates DIY Hidden Litter Box and It Looks So Good!

22 hours ago
DIY birthday card
Article

This Simple DIY Birthday Card Is Actually Super Impressive

23 hours ago
Snail
Article

This Snail Terrarium Is the Cutest Thing We’ve Ever Seen

Jul 27, 2022
Rocks on the beach
Article

Oregon Woman Shares Secret Beyond these Common Beach ‘Rocks’

Jul 27, 2022
flower wall
Article

Woman Creates Adorable Flower Wall With Simple Dollar Store Items

Jul 26, 2022
shutterstock_1684544560
Article

Yes, You Too Need This Bigfoot Wallpaper to Confuse and Delight Guests

Jul 26, 2022
dripping paint on wall
Article

Woman Drips Paint All Over Her Paneled Walls And TBH It Is a Cool Effect

Jul 26, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.