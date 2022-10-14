Skip to main content

Here's Why You Need Pool Noodles for Christmas Decorations This Year

And it only costs $1!

We can almost welcome the most festive season of them all - Christmas! And if you haven't already done so, now might be a good time to run to Marshall's and the Dollar Store, so you can create some giant Christmas ornaments. Or you could also check your home for left-over summer goodies, such as pool noodles.

Yes, you read correctly, you can turn pool noodles into Christmas decorations. How? You're asking? I am about to show you. Well, the makers of the TikTok channel @hometalk are demonstrating this hack in their video.

WATCH THE VIDEO

This looks stunning! Like it was made by Martha Stewart herself and sold at Macy's. 

And all you need to do is run to the Dollar Store - if you don't have any pool noodles left over - grab a bunch of these, some garland, ornaments, festive ribbon, copper wire, adhesive hooks, and hot glue. 

The first step is attaching a wire hook to the pool noodle, then wrapping the garland around it, decorating it with some ribbon, and gluing on some ornaments. Now you can hang it on your door - or door frame - with an adhesive hook. You can also turn it into a festive Christmas wreath, by bending the pool noodle and attaching the ends so it forms a circle, after wrapping the garland around it, but the process is the same. You could also make a corner wreath by cutting a square wreath form in half, following the same process, and then just decorating the top corners of your door frame, and that's it.

This is also a great project to involve the kids in and keep them busy!

shutterstock_573172159
Article

Husband Promises to buy Whatever Wife Can Grab and Carry In 5 Minutes and She Crushes It

woman in van
Article

Woman Shows Off Her Van Retro-Fit And Even The WIP Is Stunning!

shutterstock_1805529022
Article

Watch This Woman Match Her Wall with Her Bright-Colored Shelves

flags on ground
Article

Teacher Shows Off His Color Guard Skills And We Are Amazed

gothic aesthetic
Article

Watch This Little Studio Become a Goth-Glam Tattoo Shop

shutterstock_749631919
Article

Listen Up Folks: It’s Time to Plant Your Garlic.

shutterstock_1610310310
Article

Woman Warns That Your House Plant Might Be “Playing” Dead

sunflower stalks
Article

Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Throw Away Those Sunflower Stalks

shutterstock_1705073944
Article

Couple Texts Mysterious Number After Finding It On Painted Rock and What Happens Next Is So Special

lady reading in hammock
Article

Woman Hangs Hammock In Front of Picture Window and Now We Want to, Too

anthropologie mirror dupe
Article

Watch This Facebook Market Place Mirror Turn to the Dark Side

lace material
Article

Watch Screened-In Windows Transform With Just a Few Yards of Lace

porch swing
Article

Woman Transforms Porch With Three Simple Additions

shutterstock_1911995764
Article

This Woman Gives Her Living Room a Tropical Makeover

woman in bed
Article

Woman Explains How Ditching Your Cotton Sheets Might Help Your Allergies

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.