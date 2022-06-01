Skip to main content

Mom Has Genius Trick For Warming Up a Kiddie Pool Fast

What a cool idea.

As a kid, summer breaks were always one of the best times of the year. We got to take advantage of the longest break from school while playing outside with our friends, enjoying family vacations and of course swimming in the pool

The latter was always an enjoyable way to brave the Texas summer heat, but no matter how hot it was outside, it was always a hard adjustment to get into our kiddie pool when the water was pretty cold. Texas weather is different; we can experience three different seasons in one day, so we can imagine how beneficial this amazing hack is from TikTok mom hack sharer @honestlyautumn who shows us how to instantly warm up a kiddie pool with this surprising household item!

WATCH THE VIDEO

How cool is this!? Apparently applying black plastic garbage bags in your child’s kiddie pool will absorb heat and transfer it to the pool water, warming it up quickly and making it easy for your child to easily adjust to the pool water. This is such a great idea! One viewer @elizabethmouleart in the comments suggested to place a hula hoop inside the black trash bag and tie it, to ensure the bag stays in place inside the pool. That’s such a great idea and makes the hack even more effective!

As a mom to one-year-old that loves water, I can’t wait to try this hack soon!

DIY hanging plant
Article

Make This Easy DIY Hanging Plant Holder With Some Sticks and Glue (Literally)

5 hours ago
Living Room
Article

Woman Claims a Dishwasher Tab and a Pot Lid Got Rid of Her Couch Stains

6 hours ago
Curly hair
Article

Woman Curls Hair Beautifully Using Only Socks

7 hours ago
Breeze Blast Ultra Personal Fan
Article

This Wireless Portable Air Conditioner Is a Must Have for Summer

8 hours ago
Coffee Tumbler
Article

Woman Designs Colorful Custom Painted Tumblers Using Dawn Dish Soap

May 31, 2022
Vodka
Article

Woman Explains Why You Should Be Dowsing Your House In Vodka

9 hours ago
Dollar Tree Over the Cabinet Towel Rack
Article

Woman's Shares Dollar Tree Hack That Easily Helps Organize Cabinets

10 hours ago
Yard Landscaping
Article

This Brilliant Landscaping Hack Easily Upgrades Your Yard

11 hours ago
1930s Silver Plated Spoon Ring
Article

Woman Transforms Old Spoons Into Jaw-Dropping Jewelry

May 31, 2022
Wedding Sign
Article

Woman Makes Easy Wedding Sign With Chicken Wire and We're Impressed

May 31, 2022
Spice rack
Article

Woman’s Secret Spice Rack Saves So Much Space

May 31, 2022
Staircase
Article

Man Builds Foldable Stairs and It's The Coolest Thing Ever

May 31, 2022
Rubber Stamp
Article

Illustrator Creates Rubber Stamps of People's Faces And It's So Cute

May 31, 2022
Wedding Reception
Article

Bride-to-Be Shares Genius Wedding Reception Hack Every Bride Should Know About

May 31, 2022
Organized Kitchen Counter
Article

This Is The Absolute Easiest and Cheapest Way Ever To Hide Alexa In Your Kitchen

May 31, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.