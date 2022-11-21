With Family Coming to Visit, This Pop-Up Guest Room Could Save the Day

If you’ve got guests coming over this holiday season then you have likely already started your pre-planning process. There is so much to do, and so little time to do it in, and thinking about everything last minute never really helps anyone!

So if you’ve been struggling and trying to figure out where your guests will sleep that doesn’t involve a lumpy couch or an air mattress, let the creators over at House To Homey teach you a thing or two about pop-up beds!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

The creators at House To Homey, like many of us, are expecting visitors over the holidays. They also figured that, since these visitors would be staying for a bit, they’d do something a bit more than just putting them up on a couch, and instead decided to temporarily convert office space into a guestroom. But doing so meant that beds needed to be added, so they ran to Amazon to find the solution.

For the room, they purchased a Linenspa folding frame which can be set up in practically minutes. You simply unfold the two metal sides, fold down the legs, turn them over, screw them together with the provided screws, then toss on your mattress and furnishings! Once done, just reverse the process and you can put the entire bed in a small area of your closet and forget it until next year!

The best part about these beds is that you can use them either as a pair of twins, or a single queen! So no matter how many people you have you can accommodate them, far better than an air mattress!



Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.