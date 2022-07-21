Woman Cleans Porch With Unexpected Ingredient and It Looks Amazing

Porches tend to see a lot of use, and therefore, get pretty dirty over time! Just imagine how often you walk over one certain area, or how often people come over and congregate outside. Maybe you’re hosting a barbecue or a party inside, and now just imagine how many feet are going over your poor porch in a short period of time.

So there’s really no wondering how, and why, they get so dirty! Luckily we’ve got a quick and (relatively) easy hack for easy cleaning and making your porch look almost new again with one ingredient you probably already have in your own home!

So, a huge shout out to Cleaning For Self Care on TikTok for this one! Now she appears to live somewhere where she gets quite a bit of rain and even describes how the area is currently in the middle of the rainy season, so beyond just being dirty, her porch is also seeing a lot of mildew and even algae growth because it isn’t getting the chance to dry out.

Her trick? Just use Dawn dish soap! Pour some on your porch and get to scrubbing. This creator says that it works better for her than a lot of expensive products, and the soap itself helps in breaking down the algae and mildew. Better yet, since she lives somewhere that sees a good amount of rain, she doesn’t even need to rinse it off!

Since Dawn dish soap isn’t harmful to the environment all she has to do is wait for it to rain and her porch will get rinsed off for her!

And of course, the comments are rolling in. Many people suggested adding distilled vinegar as an additional step for a little bit of a deeper clean while others are suggesting bleach. Unfortunately, this isn’t as recommended, especially on a large outdoor area where the bleach could get washed out onto the surrounding grass and soil (so keep that in mind if you are cleaning your porch and looking for something to use!)