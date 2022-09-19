Skip to main content

Girls Test If Police Enforce Crazy Law That Says You Can’t Sit On Porch Past 5pm

Yes, this is real.

So, we’ve heard of some strange laws before. And often they have even stranger reasons behind why they were made in the first place, but that doesn’t mean that the results can’t be pretty hilarious. We can also only imagine how the poor officers having to report to these incidents feel in having to enforce these strange laws.

And luckily, we don’t have to really imagine! One duo of intrepid young women decided to test out their town’s super strange law, and a reaction you probably wouldn’t expect!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

 

So, in Sav’s town, sitting out on your porch is apparently illegal after 5pm. (Yes, really.)

We personally would never be able to abide by this law. Honestly, some of the best times to sit outside on our porch is after the sun has gone down a little bit and the sun is just setting but still leaves the world awash in golds and pinks - aka, after five. So we’d probably be getting a lot of fines if we lived in this poor city, and we’d also sign any petition to get this law changed!

And sure as the sun sets in the West, the cops eventually show up. We get to see Sav and her friend packing up their chairs and head inside while the officer walks off with a paper in his hands.

Luckily for all of us, in the end, Sav does explain in another video that the entire thing was a joke. No, it isn’t illegal to sit on your front porch after 5 PM, and no the officers were not there for that. In fact, they had come to check in on Sav and her friend in regards to another incident that Sav had called about, and she had not expected her original video to blow up as much as it did. At least her explanation is short and sweet, and she doesn’t take five videos to get through the story!

Faith in humanity was restored, at least a little bit.

