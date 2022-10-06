Skip to main content

Man Turns Crib Mattress Into the Cutest Porch Swing

This looks so cute and cozy.

When you have kids, then you already know how quick they grow out of things, so when they no longer fit into certain things and we no longer have any use for them, we either give it away, hold onto it for the next potential kid or maybe find another use for the item.

The latter is exactly what TikTok content creators @emyludesigns did with this crib mattress. Rather than get rid of it, the DIYers found another purpose for it by turning it into the cushion for their porch swing and we absolutely love it!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

To create the cozy porch swing, they started off using a few power tools to cut, drill and put together the base of the swing. Next, they painted the porch swing with an exterior black paint and hung the DIY project from their porch’s ceiling with thick rope. To finish it off, they simply added the crib mattress onto the custom made wood frame.

We love this custom DIY upcycle and so does their followers and viewers in the comment section. “Good job. Now let me hide this video before my wife asks me to build this for her,” @electricaldadmzx hilariously commented. “Like why do we buy things anymore!?” @cherylcandothat wrote. “Omg I really thought it was going to be a toddlers bed lol. Beautiful work,” @olayajohnston669 shared.

We’re impressed with both how cute and comfortable it looks, as well as how they built this for only $120!

