Skip to main content

Camera Catches Neighbor Blatantly Stealing From Porch

Caught absolutely red-handed

Surveillance cameras have to be one of the greatest investments you can make. It can either scare potential intruders and trespassers away or it can help you identify them when they commit a crime on your property. And the latter is exactly what happened with TikTok user @skystubb.

The mom of three happened to catch her neighbor stealing a huge package off her front porch thanks to her surveillance. While we have so many questions rummaging through our minds regarding this video, we can’t help but think how amazing it is she was able to catch him in the horrible act thanks to her surveillance camera!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the quick video upload that’s already reached over three million views, her neighbor is clearly seen walking over to her front porch and moving a foldable chair out of the way so he can grab the huge box off of the porch. Besides the obvious huge issue with him stealing the package, he’s so rough with the handling of the box as well, and could potentially have caused damage to her property.

Unsurprisingly, we’re not the only ones surprised by this. Viewers and followers took the comment section to share their thoughts. “So not only does he steal it but potentially damages it the way he’s swinging it around lol okay,” @smileykylie95 wrote. “…please say he was arrested,” @wendywoo20 commented. “I don’t understand stealing at all but let alone someone u live by like they won’t ever see what u stole, [what] is wrong with some people?” @jennandjaxboutique commented.

Sigh, we agree. Hopefully, she contacted authorities and was able to get her package back. 

putting up decorations
Article

CT Woman Shares All Of the Quirky Ways She Uses Things In Her Apartment NOT For Their Intended Purpose

modern staircase with bookshelf
Article

Couple Replaces a Railing With a Built-In Bookshelf and It’s Gorgeous

paned glass
Article

If You Need to Paint Paned Windows, This Trick Could Be a Life-Saver

white vase
Article

12-Year-Old Makes Modern Planter Using Kitchenware and We're Shook

colorful pumpkins
Article

If Your Hosting a Fancy Fall Party, You need This Pumpkin Napkin Tutorial

burned wood planks
Article

This Furniture Salve Is a Game-Changer

shutterstock_193789193
Article

Mom Accidentally Buys NSFW Wall Paper and We’re Cracking Up

shutterstock_4321498
Article

Gothic Zen Garden Is Everything an Alternative Person Dreams Of

shutterstock_1770900869
Article

Woman Transforms Studio Into a Haunted Magical Library

plant cuttings
Article

Here’s a Step-By-Step Guide to Propagating a String Of Pearls

Kitchen cabinet décor
Article

This Is Your Sign to Change Your Cabinet Hardware

dripping paint on wall
Article

Woman Boldly Uses Sharpie To Draw Intricate Accent Wall

shutterstock_1513874924
Article

Run, Don't Walk, To Make This Creepy Wall Décor For Halloween

glass terrariums
Article

This Tiny Bottle Garden Is The Cutest Thing

halloween gauze
Article

If You’re Getting Married Soon, Stock Up on This Halloween Gauze

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.