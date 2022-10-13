Woman Transforms Porch With Three Simple Additions

One of the more difficult tasks of owning or renting a house is transforming the porch and garden into something magical, such as this TikToker did with her porch steps. However, whereas some transformations take some time and cost a lot of money, others can be simple.

Just like this TikToker Holly Auna (@hollyauna) did with her cute little porch, as she shows us in her video.

Well done! What a huge difference this makes. And all you really need are just three things. Of course, you can add more to it, depending on the space you are working with.

After Holly removed the plants from her porch, something else had to fill the space, and after cleaning the area, she knew exactly what needed to be done. So she ordered an indoor-outdoor rug from Amazon in a circle shape, as well as an egg-shaped outdoor chair - which came with cushions, and lastly some fairy lights. And the results are stunning. Although Holly didn't measure the area and just blindly purchased everything, it is always better to know the dimensions of the area you are working with, so you don't end up returning the items. In her case, it worked out, even though she was surprised the chair was that big. But it all fit on her porch and the last thing she did, was wrap the fairy lights around the chair, making it look quite magical and cozy.

We love this!