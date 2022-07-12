Artist Creates Breathtaking Portraits Only Using Thread

One of the many beautiful things about art aside from giving a person an opportunity to express themselves creatively is that art is limitless. From painting and drawing to photography and sculpture, there are so many forms of art. Once upon a time, you could only see such art at a museum, on TV or maybe even on street murals, however, thanks to social media, we now have a front row seat to see even more variations of art.

Recently, we came across a type of art that we’ve never seen before courtesy of artist and TikTok creator, @artyouhungry. She uploaded a video that rightfully received so many views due to her showing us some behind the scenes of how she creates her stunning portraits and to our surprise — she only uses thread!

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

In the video she’s creating this realistic portrait that from afar, looks as though she’s using paint, however, when she zooms in, she’s using a variety of colored thread to create this breathtaking portrait! She mentioned that no one believes her when she says she onus uses thread to create these one-of-a-kind portraits and honestly, we get it; prior to this video, we would’ve easily thought she solely used paint to create her signature-style portraits.

We’re not surprised by the amount of love and admiration she received from the people in the comments. “You're so talented,” @hello._someone commented. “Amazing. You have such an eye for color and shading, absolutely beautiful,” @dizbinch wrote.

This has to be some of the most amazing art we’ve come across. Check it out for yourself here.