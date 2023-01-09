This Simple ‘Sponge’ Painting Hack Will Truly Stun You

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Wanting to change up the look of your home but aren’t sure where to start? I highly recommend going all out and painting something, anything! It can be one small space in your room or an entire set of walls! And sure, it can be an absolute chore, but the results are (usually) well worth it!



And luckily if you want to add a little extra something special, you can always try simple and cute personalized stencils, just like Gianna of Indie.Boho.Nest did it on her own wall!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So, what do you do when you want a simple stencil but you can’t figure out exactly what you want, or find what it is out at your local store? You make it, of course! And you might as well make it with something you likely already have lying around your house, especially if you were thinking of making something like potato soup!



That’s right, you can quickly and easily make some simple stencils using a bunch of potatoes.

Essentially what you are going to want to do is figure out what wall you want your small stencil on, as well as what you want said stencil to look like. Then grab yourself a potato, cut off the top third, and start carving away. This method works especially well for simpler looks, such as Gianna’s adorable but simple double triangle look.

All she had to do was cut a triangle slice out of each side, and she instantly had herself a quick and easy stencil. You could do something similar with whatever you like, or even print off a stencil that you then cut out of your potato! After that simply use the potato the same way you would a sponge or press-on stencil, pressing it lightly into your paint then onto the wall to leave an impression!



Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.