Skip to main content

Woman Makes Her Own Version of Pottery Barn Christmas Candle From Dollar Store

And it is just as cute!

It’s no secret — we love a good dupe, especially when the real thing has a hefty price tag, but we’re able to create our own dupe for a fraction of the cost. Some our favorite dupes typically come from home décor stores like Anthropologie, West Elm and Urban Outfitters just to name a few.

Another one of our favorite home décor stores is Pottery Barn. While we love a lot of their merchandise, the price tag on some of their items can be quite expensive, so when we come across a Pattern Barn dupe, we know it’s going to be good! And TikTok content creator and DIYer Whitney of @whiskeyandwhit delivered big time with this latest Pottery Barn candle dupe!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

We have to admit, the Pottery Barn candles are cute, however, the price tag isn’t. These candles price ranges from $69-$89, so rather than pay that price tag, Whitney trekked it to the Dollar Tree and grabbed a few of LED pillar candles and started the DIY project by applying 2-inch painter’s tape in a diagonal pattern around the outside of the candle before applying a thin coat of Mod Podge. Next, she applied fine red glitter that she purchased from Walmart and sprinkled it onto the areas with Mod Podge and went through that process one more time after it died to really make the red glitter pop before cleaning up any excess glitter with a wet paper towel. To complete the DIY, she sealed the entire candle by spraying it with Polycrylic.

The candles came out so cute and are a perfect dupe to the Pottery Barn candles! We especially love that she mentioned she can probably make 50 of these candle dupes for less than the pottery barn price of one!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

kids playing
Article

Dad Makes Secret Door to Connect Twin’s Rooms and It’s Too Cute

funeral home
Article

Ontario Woman Transforms Haunted Funeral Home Into House of Her Dreams

leather couch
Article

U.K. Woman Captures Couch Catching Fire From the Sun in Real Time

hostel
Article

Woman Gives TikTok Tour Of House That Has 70 People Living In It

Save the date
Article

Toronto Couple Filmed Their 'Save the Date' and TikTok Is Swooning

cleaning bathroom
Article

This Kid's Sunday Deep Clean Is More Impressive Than Most Adults

small hot houses
Article

Man’s Hack Allows Him to Grow and Harvest Vegetables All Winter Long

kitchen sink
Article

Man Hacks Cheap Touch Faucet to Work With His Smart Home Devices

Glass jar plants
Article

Man Makes Tiny Self Sustaining Ecosystem That Should Last, Well, Forever

lemon tree
Article

Woman’s Lemon Tree Starts Looking a Bit Rough and You’ll Never Guess Why

green tomatoes on vine
Article

Nonna Shares Sustainability Tip That Will Save Your Green Tomatoes!

lamp shade
Article

Woman Creates Stunning DIY Vintage Lampshades and Her Process Is Fascinating

laundry room
Article

Woman No Longer Uses Bleach Thanks to This Simple Life Hack

gingerbread
Article

Here's Where You Can Find the Highly Coveted (And Sold Out!) Anthropologie Gingerbread House Doormat

cutting wrapping paper
Article

Here’s How to Wrap Cylindrical Gifts Like a Pro This Christmas

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.