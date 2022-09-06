Woman Transforms Dollar Store Pumpkins Into Gorgeous Pottery Barn Décor Dupes

Do you know the story of why pumpkins are used for Halloween decorations?

Their genesis is found in an Irish folktale of Stingy Jack, who deceived the Devil for his financial gain and was banished from heaven and hell after his death, leaving him to wander the earth. Turnips were first carved into the faces of demons in Ireland to scare away Jack's wandering spirit. Since pumpkins are local to the area, Irish immigrants to the U.S. started making jack-o'-lanterns from them, which became popular Halloween decorations over the years.

Some of these decorations can get pretty expensive, but what if we told you that you could make expensive-looking pumpkin decorations out of some very cheap supplies? Let’s dive in!

Ashley Burnett loves Halloween, but she doesn’t really like the look of cheap plastic pumpkins sitting around on her front porch. And while she can appreciate the look of Pottery Barn pumpkin decorations, she also doesn’t want to drop a ton of cash on them. Instead, she figured out how to get the perfect terracotta look using just a few basic ingredients.

So you will need to get together some generic plastic pumpkins from your local dollar store, and we’d recommend getting a few as you’re going to want to try and do more than just one for this cool project!

You’ll also want some paint (Ashley is nice enough to show us what colors she uses) and paintbrushes to go over the pumpkins. A chip brush should be used in the second color to help provide some contrast to the base layer. You’ll also want to do a little bit of detail work, such as in the crevices and cracks, to really help set the look over the edge.

Now, here is one of the most important steps. While the last layer of paint is still semi-wet you will want to rub baking soda all over the surface. As Ashley says, the more you have on the better the look will wind up being, so really slather it on there.

The end result is some gorgeous terracotta-esque decorations that you can use out on your front porch or wherever you want to add a pop of color! Let us know how your own painting parties go, friends!