Skip to main content

Crafter Perfectly Dupes Spooky Skeleton Pottery Barn Candy Bowl For Cheap

A little work can save you a ton of money!

So we all know that Halloween is well on its way, and many of us are already looking to popular stores to see all the cool and creepy decorations they are putting out for us to purchase. And yes, we could go on an hours-long rant about how these decorations are coming out earlier and earlier every year, but is it really that bad a thing? Not really, especially for those of us who look forward to the said holiday.

But some of the prices for said Halloween decorations can get a little out of control, such as the $200 Pottery Barn skeleton candy bowl that one TikTok creator decided to dupe.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Kristyn Cole was recently approached by a friend to make said dupe, and she pretty much said ‘say less’ and got to work. Fortunately, her take on the bowl wound up being less, way less, thanks to getting all of her materials from her local stores and Amazon instead of trying to use more expensive items.

The base of the project starts with a simple black bowl from Target and a fully poseable skeleton from Amazon. The bowl is super glued in place at multiple spots to ensure that neither half were going to go anywhere before a beautiful layer of looking glass spray paint is added. This is what gives it that metallic titanium look and what helps make it look closer to the Pottery Barn example.

Kristyn then goes back with some black acrylic paint to add similar streak-like markings to further help it match the example, and to age it up a little bit, before sealing it all with a clear sealant to help prevent chipping or cracking.

The coolest thing about this dupe is that the skeleton, being fully poseable, can either sit at the edge of a counter with its legs dangling, or sit with legs straight out in front of it, and be stable either way. You could also do it in all sorts of different colors or add unique textures, or even do different kinds of bowls instead of what the Pottery Barn one came with… Maybe even go with something a bit more pumpkin themed instead?

epic fail
Article

TikToker Gets Sweet Message After She Posts Her “Epic Fail” While Hanging a TV

1 hour ago
tile markings
Article

Do Away With Too-Dark Tile Using This Creative DIY Hack!

3 hours ago
minimalist decor
Article

Mom Shares Her Story On How She Began Her Minimalism Journey

4 hours ago
Flowers
Article

Watch Real Flowers Transform Into Water Color Paints

21 hours ago
Room with ceiling fan
Article

People Are Swooning Over This Alternative to Ceiling Fans

21 hours ago
skull candle
Article

DIY Bleeding Skull Candle Is Surprisingly Easy to Make

21 hours ago
mirror on wall
Article

A Thrifted Gallery Mirror Wall Is Going to Be Your Next Décor Goal

21 hours ago
chair thrift
Article

Watch This Chair Get a Second Life With This Incredible DIY Flip

21 hours ago
cute flower drying rack
Article

Woman Makes Wedding Bouquet Out Of Plant ‘Cuttings” So It Can “Live Forever”

22 hours ago
CD rack
Article

What This Woman Does to a Thrifted CD Rack Will Have You Hunting For One

23 hours ago
Stock pool
Article

Washington Woman’s DIY Stock Tank Pool Design Is So Dreamy

Aug 12, 2022
fairytale cottage
Article

Mom Shares How She Transformed Her House Into a Fairytale Cottage

Aug 12, 2022
faux stained glass window
Article

Woman’s Faux Stained Glass Has Everyone Fooled

Aug 12, 2022
Fly on the window
Article

Texas Woman's DIY Fly Trap Only Needs Three Ingredients and Apparently Works Like a Charm

Aug 11, 2022
plant bathroom
Article

California Woman Defends Her Bathroom Plant Wall

Aug 11, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.