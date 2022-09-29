Man Falls Down Insane “Pottery” Rabbit Hole

Practically everyone has experienced a moment in their lives when they picked up a hobby and kind of went slightly overboard with investing into it. If it was skating, you got the top of the line skates, safety gear, purchased a few cute skating outfits and once you realized how much you enjoyed skating, you bought another pair of skates for backup, joined a skating group, started skating every day and, well, went deep into the rabbit hole of skating.

Welp, we all know the rabbit hole goes deep, and you’re not the only one stuck in the hole of your favorite hobby. TikTok content creator and pottery enthusiast @donkeymudpottery can totally relate to this judging how deep he fell into the rabbit hole of pottery.

As he mentioned in the video, his love of pottery all started due to both he and his girlfriend were bored and decided to take a pottery class. After a lot of hard work and several attempts, he finally was able to make a bowl. Afterwards, he bought a three-car garage house, in which he decided to put a pottery wheel in one of the garages. From there, he figured he should have another pottery wheel so he can do it with people sometimes and then he thought he would need a kiln, so he bought a few, which led to hiring a en electrician to ensure he had enough power to the garage to operate his new machinery.

And just when you think that’s where the rabbit hole stops, it actually doesn’t. As we mentioned earlier, he’s in deep. But the best thing about all of this is that had he not went to his first class where he made that bowl, he likely would have never discovered his love of doing and teaching pottery!