Skip to main content

Man Swears This “Potty Mop” Is a Bathroom Cleaning Game Changer

It gets in all those tight, hard-to-clean corners!

Do you gag a little bit even when you are only thinking about cleaning the bathroom, especially around the toilet area? If so, don’t feel bad! There are plenty of us who find bathroom cleaning to be one of the worst chores in the house and would do anything possible to make it easier and quicker.

But one TikTok creator has the perfect solution, at least when it comes to cleaning up around your toilet and that just so happens to be… a potty mop. Let’s talk about that!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Sam Hattin starts off the video by asking the age-old question - how many of us out there have partners or small children who ‘miss’ when it comes to potty time? Sadly, its a larger number than most of us would like, meaning its also a pretty common occurrence. And sure you could get on your hands and knees and scrub, or try and use a regular mop, but none of that really gets into the nooks and crannies or leaves the floor looking really clean.

He suggests using a Shark Tank idea - the potty mop. This triangular-shaped ‘mop’ docks next to the toilet and as soon as you pull it out, the potty mop will have a brand-new cleaning pad on the head. All you have to do is spray your favorite cleaner on the floor, pull out the mop, and get to scrubbing.

What makes this mop work versus others is the new clean pad, the triangular shape that helps it get into all those odd corners and little nooks where dirt and… other icky things like to hide, as well as the handle that is just long enough to meet your needs. And in the end, once you’ve swiped everything off the floor, you simply eject the cleaning pad and re-dock the mop for next time. No extra cleaning, no having to touch or deal with toilet-stained cleaning pads, just a clean floor!

Biggest question for us - where do we get one?


Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

String lights
Article

Couple Creates DIY String Light Planter That Gives Off Instant Relaxation Vibes

Girls room re-do
Article

Parents Gift Daughter a Bedroom Makeover for 13th Birthday and It’s Too Cute

Bell Peppers
Article

Apparently We’ve Been Taking the Seeds Out Of Peppers Wrong Our Whole Lives

Winter Garden
Article

Gardener Shares Her Secrets for Harvesting All Winter Long

Rustic Bench
Article

Woman Creates Gorgeous Rustic Bench Out of Scaffolding Boards

porch
Article

This Screened-In Porch Gets the Coziest Makeover

Laundry
Article

Woman’s Laundry Room Is an Organizer’s Obsession

Lettuce
Article

All You Need to Grow Lettuce Indoors Is a Container

wainscoting wall
Article

TX Woman Creates Stunning Entryway Using Only Wainscoting and Mirrors

Dumpsters
Article

Manhattan Woman Scores Amazing Vintage Finds While Dumpster Diving

super clean toilet
Article

Woman Doesn't Use Toilet Paper and Uses This Instead…

Manhattan views from apartment
Article

This $500 NYC Apartment is Unbelievable

scary spider
Article

College Girls Face Off Against Giant Spider (And You Can Guess Who Wins)

Christmas window
Article

Woman Makes Stunning Dollar Store Christmas Decoration

woman shopping
Article

Thrifter Shows Us Exactly Why We Should All Shop at Thrift Stores More Often

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.