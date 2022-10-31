Man Swears This “Potty Mop” Is a Bathroom Cleaning Game Changer

Do you gag a little bit even when you are only thinking about cleaning the bathroom, especially around the toilet area? If so, don’t feel bad! There are plenty of us who find bathroom cleaning to be one of the worst chores in the house and would do anything possible to make it easier and quicker.

But one TikTok creator has the perfect solution, at least when it comes to cleaning up around your toilet and that just so happens to be… a potty mop. Let’s talk about that!

Sam Hattin starts off the video by asking the age-old question - how many of us out there have partners or small children who ‘miss’ when it comes to potty time? Sadly, its a larger number than most of us would like, meaning its also a pretty common occurrence. And sure you could get on your hands and knees and scrub, or try and use a regular mop, but none of that really gets into the nooks and crannies or leaves the floor looking really clean.

He suggests using a Shark Tank idea - the potty mop. This triangular-shaped ‘mop’ docks next to the toilet and as soon as you pull it out, the potty mop will have a brand-new cleaning pad on the head. All you have to do is spray your favorite cleaner on the floor, pull out the mop, and get to scrubbing.

What makes this mop work versus others is the new clean pad, the triangular shape that helps it get into all those odd corners and little nooks where dirt and… other icky things like to hide, as well as the handle that is just long enough to meet your needs. And in the end, once you’ve swiped everything off the floor, you simply eject the cleaning pad and re-dock the mop for next time. No extra cleaning, no having to touch or deal with toilet-stained cleaning pads, just a clean floor!

Biggest question for us - where do we get one?



