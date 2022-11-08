Skip to main content

Apparently Dawn Powerwash Can Totally Get Rid of Soap Scum

BRB, trying this immediately

Picture this, you are getting your house ready for your in-laws to come visit, they are staying a week and more than likely will shower at some point in that time frame. You walk into your bathroom to start scrubbing away, tackling the sink, the toilet, and then the shower. The soap sum that lined your showered never stood out to you before and well maybe you let it get out of hand because hey you don’t have company over that often and a shower curtain can hide a lot.

You scrub with all your might trying every chemical, cleaner, organic, non organic option available and they will not go away. Don’t panic- seriously dont panic this is about to save your energy and your pride to your in-laws- content creator @rat_diggity_dog has a brilliant solution; Dawn Powerwash spray.

It’s like magic, soap sum is not the easiest thing to clean but for Dawn Powerwash spray it sure is. The man has a build up of soap scum on the bottom of his shower, he sprays a line of the Dawn Powerwash spray along it and lets it sit for a few seconds, he grabs his rag and instantly wipes the soap scum away

This video saved us, and we can't wait to hear the clean bathroom compliments we receive the next time we have guests over!

