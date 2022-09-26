Some people like it spooky all year round since it isn't enough to get into the Halloween spirit just once a year. Not only do they play dress up but some goth and horror fanatics like to live as their favorite Halloween movie characters and transform their home accordingly to fit the theme. And although living in a Victorian gothic home isn't so unusual, residing in a witch's inspired home is.

Speaking of witches, TikToker @enchantedprab loves the movie Practical Magic, so she's decided to transform her kitchen inspired by that movie in a few easy steps.

It looks like the set of Practical Magic! The only thing that was missing to make the witchy vibe complete, were the curtains. Since the kitchen theme was in dark tones - such as black and grey - the curtains had to reflect that as well. However, not just any curtains. Curtains that would represent femininity and the Victorian era, and one fabric that played a major role in women's couture was lace. Therefore black lace it is. These curtains used in the video are from Amazon, however, if you know how to sew, you can also just get lace fabric in bulk and create your own curtains and save the leftover fabric for other projects.

As you can see in the before & after video, the curtains were the final puzzle piece to an amazing kitchen transformation that is elegant, with a hint of spookiness. Well done!